Dear Citizens of Franklin, Ward 2,
Thank you for entrusting me to represent you on the City Council. It is not easy to keep up with the odd voting schedule, yet you waded through the rains and cast your vote. You understand that the battles are won by the troops, i.e. you the voters. Thank you for taking the time to be involved.
While there is a recount in the future, I am confident that all will go well.
I look forward to serving you.
If you have comments or concerns, you may send me an e-mail at
Karen Testerman
Franklin
