To The Daily Sun,
The article earlier this week regarding Belknap County Commissioner Hunter Taylor’s announced departure from the Republican Party left me somewhat confused — Hunter Taylor was a Republican? Who knew?
As for his apparent unhappiness regarding President Trump and his tweets, let me just state for the record that I stand 110 percent behind our great POTUS and look forward to each new one with great anticipation. I am in full agreement with him when he invites those wishing to fundamentally change and destroy the country to just go. I would further include our local Democrat delegation and their party comrades who seek to do likewise to our state as they look to destroy what’s left of our New Hampshire Advantage. Since they advocate the policies of Cuba, Venezuela and Russia, wouldn’t it simply be easier to go there rather than trying to recreate those crap-holes here?
Doug Lambert
Gilford
