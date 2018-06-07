To The Daily Sun,
Last month Dave Rubin, a Democrat, was attempted to be shouted down at UNH while giving a speech on civil discourse, free speech, and tolerance of ideas. Wow. Even when a Democrat tries to bring unity to our college and university students, they are not afforded their 1st Amendment rights. If you are a parent of a student at UNH, you need to know that the protestors included a UNH professor and other faculty members. Not only did they try to shout him down, they managed to block his address at the original venue, requiring it to be moved "for security reasons." And as a parent, you should be concerned that the N.H. idea of living free will soon end if faculty members are permitted not only to brainwash your children with propaganda on the merits of socialism, but also instruct them that any difference of opinion cannot and must not be tolerated.
Most of us over the age of 40 can remember the days when teachers at all levels taught the three Rs, along with civics and history. Today the three Rs appear to be “react, revolt, riot,” if anyone says anything you disagree with. Too bad. Instead of trying to make America great again by reducing the current political split that has changed the America from the country most of us remember, many are trying to teach our children to believe in the direction of socialism and communism by emulating the behavior of leaders of those forms of government. Faculty and even K-12 teachers are also not teaching students the facts about life in North Korea, Vietnam, Cuba, Venezuela, Russia and the former USSR, Iran, Italy, and 1930’s Germany to name but a few lands of opportunity for all.
And when was Rubin's speech and the mob mentality opposition to it held? Why, on May Day of course, a day originated by U.S. socialists.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
