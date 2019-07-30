To The Daily Sun,
On July 1, I assumed the role as the superintendent of the Laconia School District. I am honored and humbled to serve our community in this role. I am excited to return to the Laconia School District and be a part of a school system in the city that my family and I call home.
Laconia is a little city that is big enough to provide opportunities and small enough to feel like a small town. Though we have had our challenges, time and time again, people in our community have come together to make our city a better place. Our schools are an example of this collaborative effort.
Though school is out for the summer, there is much work being done across the district. Facilities projects, cleaning, extended-year programming, summer sessions, professional development for educators, curriculum development, information technology projects, maintenance, and planning for the upcoming school year continue to keep our staff busy. Our schools never really close.
This Wednesday, July 31, in the Meredith Village Savings Bank Culinary Arts Center in the Huot Technical Center, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., I’d like to personally invite you to engage in a community conversation about our Pre-K to 12 Portrait of a Graduate. Our goal is to start a community conversation with a variety of stakeholders in our school community about what attributes we want our students in Laconia to possess to be college, career, community, and life ready in the 21st century. We would love to see you there.
I hope that you are all getting a chance to enjoy yourselves this summer and look forward to the start of the 2019-20 school year.
Steve Tucker, Superintendent
Laconia School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.