To The Daily Sun,
To the residents of Laconia and the surrounding towns. I am proud to say that we have a great hospital in our own neighborhood. I've recently has a hip replacement with Dr. Hogan at the LRGH. It was a great success and I cannot say enough about Dr. Hogan and all the staff at LRGH.
We, as a community, have have a gift right in our own neighborhood. I strongly urge anyone who needs care or surgery to appreciate what LRGH has to offer. You cannot say anything negative unless you have experienced the kind of care that I received.
In my experience from pre-op, admission, the surgical team and all the staff, my experience as fantastic. I urge you to support LRGH. You don't have to go to Concord or Dartmouth to experience great care.
Lloyd Wylie
Laconia
(1) comment
Mental health care was in her question. Not regular health care. LRH is great I have not had one issue going there for surgeries or falls.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.