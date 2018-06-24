To The Daily Sun
It was not necessary for Daniel S. Ellis of Gilford to slander Laconia's WOW Trail in his effort (letters, June 20) to make a case for the bright future that awaits rail transportation in N.H. I do not happen to agree with Mr. Ellis's position that pulling up the old, largely idle railroad tracks in Laconia in favor of expanding our recreation trail from Lakeport to Weirs Beach would be a grave mistake that would irreparably harm our economy, but that is not the point. He and others can promote that point of view without falsely portraying a valued, well-enjoyed recreational amenity as crime-ridden disaster that is driving down property values.
If Mr. Ellis has any statistical evidence to back up his crazy assertions about the WOW Trail, I urge him to save us all and make it public immediately.
In rebuttal, I'm sure our Police Department and our Assessing Department would be happy to educate him as to the truth. And the thousands of residents and visitors alike who thoroughly enjoy the trail would volunteer their testimony to any study he cared to initiate.
I look forward to the results of a professional, bias-free study that would compare the overall economic value to city, region and state of a very scenic recreation path that connects the various parts of our city (and beyond) to the current and, realistic, future use of the publicly-owned corridor for rail cars. Then we can have a real discussion.
(As a footnote, I will add that Mr. Ellis did not volunteer that he is an employee of the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad.)
Edward J. Engler
Mayor of Laconia
