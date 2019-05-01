As a response to Karen Barker, the term "biblical justice" is just that — a term. It has nothing to do with your faith or your belief(s) in the Bible.
I see that you missed the point completely. Most people say that God is a vengeful God. Is that knocking your faith? No, it is not. The Bible is full of many stories — some happy and others not so much. I am Catholic, and I do believe in both the death penalty AND the right of choice. And contrary to many, such as yourself, you can still have personal belief(s) and still love God. The God I believe in, loves everyone — not just the pious.
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
