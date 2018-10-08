To The Daily Sun,
In his latest letter, candidate Morrissey complains that Republicans use the tax issue as a bludgeon. On the contrary, liberal progressives have used their tax and spend policies to bludgeon the taxpayers of states like California, Illinois, and Connecticut, into near-bankruptcy. All are high-tax states in horrible financial condition. To a large degree, this is the result of unfunded pension liabilities promised by clueless politicians buying votes. (To be clear, I do not blame public employees for this situation. Promises made to them need to be honored.) Unfortunately, liberal/progressives never have enough of your money.
To hear candidate Morrissey complain that Republicans have added one trillion to the national debt is the height of hypocrisy, considering the Obama administration added more to the national debt than all previous presidents COMBINED (with very little to show for it).
Candidate Morrissey's unsubstantiated claims, such as school vouchers will raise your property taxes and increasing the minimum wage will reduce government spending, just aren't factual. John, can you site ANY examples of states where this has happened? If so, why not? Probably because it's not true. He offers no facts, just more of the rhetoric he claims to dislike.
When you hear candidates talk about "investing" in the future, you can be sure they will want more of your money. And is he talking about your future? If you read his letter carefully, you'll notice candidate Morrissey says he won't support any "regressive" taxes, not that he won't support new taxes or tax increases. Would he support another attempt to increase the state gasoline tax? Want to take that chance?
Among his other claims is that we don't adequately support UNH. Not true. Again, his opinion, not fact. And just how much more would be "enough"? I could go on, but I'm sure you get the point: candidate Morrissey is a liberal/progressive and supports the anti-business liberal/progressive agenda of larger government, more expensive government, and higher taxes.
Candidate Morrissey is attempting to replace Glenn Cordelli and Karel Crawford, both of whom have done a great job representing us and continuing to support fiscal responsibility. Both have actual voting records you can review. I urge you to do this before you vote for someone who may not believe you deserve to keep your money. You, the voter, get to determine how the state is run by who you elect to represent you. If you vote for tax-and-spenders, don't be surprised when you're spending more to live here. As you (may, or may not) know, being a state representative is essentially a non-paying job. It requires a fair amount of time and effort and is a true public-service effort. Both Karel and Glenn have done a great job and should be returned to the state house next year to continue to keep New Hampshire the great, affordable place we now enjoy.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.