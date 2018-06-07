To The Daily Sun,
The Pasquaney Garden Club would like to thank the volunteers, the purchasers of our plants and baked goods, those who made donations, and all who helped to make our annual plant and bake sale a success.
The beautiful weather allowed everyone to enjoy the Butterfly Garden and we were so pleased to hear from those who have made it place to visit frequently and those who have made it a special place. We were told of the get togethers of friends, family picnics, and even wedding pictures in the garden.
Thank you all for your support, good wishes, and good will. You are always invited to visit the Butterfly Garden as well as the club’s regular third Tuesday of the month meetings and programs.
Cat White
Bridgewater
