To The Daily Sun,
Here is something for you to share and ponder:
Mass shootings, as a direct result of gun violence, have resulted in over three hundred (307+) people being killed so far in 2018. This is not happening in a war zone located thousands of miles away, it’s happening right here in the United States. These murdered people (young, old and every age in between) lived in this country. They were our neighbors, our family, our co-workers, and casual acquaintances. These mass murders have occurred in a period of a little less than one year! While these numbers are utterly shocking and pathetically sad, what is even more shocking is the fact that many people do not want to hear or discuss what’s happening in this country almost each and every day.
The following are some of the common denominators that we share with all civilized nations: 1. their citizens suffer from all forms of mental illness; 2. their citizens watch and are exposed to violence on TV and in the movies; 3. their citizens also play violence based video games; 4) many of their citizens have a military background (most Israeli citizens who reach age 18 are required to serve in the military). Time and again, over a period of many decades, plausible research has found the one very glaring conspicuous and obvious difference. Unfortunately, it’s the tragic fact that these findings are ignored by too many people who live in this country. These deniers have chosen to ignore or minimize the primary culprit of these massacres to their grave peril. The all too obvious answer is the massive amount of weaponry in the possession of people who live in the United States. Over three hundred million firearms are owned and or used by people who live in this country. That is the one and only difference as to why gun violence occurs with regularity in this country.
When I try to have a discussion with friends and family members about these massacres, they say that we shouldn’t be talking about it. To the contrary, we must talk about it. This discussion needs to be part of the national dialogue. If we don’t participate in this discussion it’s akin to sticking our collective heads in the sand. We know that it will only be a matter of time until we experience another massacre, a massacre where innocent human beings will die or be grievously injured.
When it happens again there is a greater chance that it will be someone we know. We will then be left to ask this crucial question, ‘why aren’t millions of people listening and taking action NOW!
It’s no longer a matter of if, it’s a matter of when — any minute now….
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
