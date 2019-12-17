To The Daily Sun,
In regards to Mr. King’s response that the Laconia Post Office doesn’t receive fliers on time, please explain to me why this past weekend again I received no fliers but my friends did who live in Laconia.
Why can’t Gilford receive the fliers? Is it because the carriers are too lazy to put them in my mailbox? What is the explanation for this? Inquiring minds want to know!
Rhonda Hayes
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.