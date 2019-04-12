To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank everyone who made the 18th annual Laconia Schools City-Wide Chess Tournament on April 6 another successful event!
A huge thank you to our coaches, Josh Greenbaum at LHS, David Prescott at ESS, Chris Beyer at WHS, Greg Schneberger at LMS, and Eric Cardinal at PSS, for giving their time and energy to keep chess in our schools.
Thank you to Laconia Police Department and Bank of New Hampshire for sponsoring this event which provided trophies, medals, food and coaches’ gifts. Thank you to Funspot and Wayfarer Coffee Roasters for providing gift cards for our top division winners. Thank you to Project EXTRA for providing our chess club members with snacks during each session and to Jack Aldrich and his Culinary Arts students for prepping all the delicious breakfast treats.
Congratulations to our first-place division winners: Bryden Wright for the High School Division, Grades 9-12, Lex Condodemetraky & Finnian Mousseau who tied for the Middle School Division, Grades 6-8, and Niko Condodemetraky for the Elementary School Division, Grades 3-5.
Thank you to all the spectators and families and especially our dedicated chess players who participated in this annual tournament. This truly is a community event which Laconia School District is very proud of!
Regina Theberge
Chess Coordinator
Administrative Assistant
Laconia School District
