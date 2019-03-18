To The Daily Sun,
The Gilmanton Year-Round Library Board and staff would like to convey a sincere “Thank You” to the Gilmanton Community for the outpouring of support received during our town balloting. We want you to know how much your continued support means to us. It is motivational and keeps us uplifted in our efforts to provide a dynamic offering of programs that we hope will appeal to all segments of our diverse community. Knowing that our efforts are appreciated, enhances our confidence and is an inspiration to strive for greater success.
Our Year-Round Library communicates to the residents its underlying values: that strong community connections, information, education, and shared community space matter.
Once again, we would like to thank you for the interest that has been shown in our success and development and it is something for which we feel very grateful.
The Gilmanton Year-Round Library Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.