To The Daily Sun,
I have been looking for some good news to end this year of upheaval and turmoil. It’s been difficult to find any such news in light of who is currently residing in the People’s House.
We have to be part of the much needed change sooner than later. I am not trying to scare anyone. I just want to be one among many of the much needed voices who will try to reverse the coming calamity before we reach the point of no return. A further explanation is as follows:
I have a Sunday ritual. I watch as many of the news programs as is physically possible. A list of the programs follows:
1) Meet the Press (NBC)
2) This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC)
3) Face the Nation (CBS)
4) State of the Union with Jake Tapper (CNN)
5) Joy Reid (MSNBC)
6) 60 Minutes (CBS)
7) Brian Stelter ‘s Reliable Sources (CNN)
8) FOX Sunday News (FOX)
9) Fareed Zakaria GPS (CNN)
While watching Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday morning, December 23, 2018, we were again given a very stark reality check. This was imparted to us by a fifteen-year-old young woman named Greta Thunberg. Greta is a Swedish teen activist who is trying to further sound the alarm about climate change. She recently addressed a worldwide group of leaders who had convened a conference on the effects of climate change on the world at large. Zakaria then proceeded to show a video of her comments to this group of leaders. This is part of her statement, “If we don’t do anything right now, we’re screwed.” It goes without saying that this is a very dark and deeply disturbing remark.
When Zakaria asked Greta what prompted her to become so vocal and active in her pursuit of bringing attention to our very real peril, her answer was that she became involved after hearing and seeing the results of gun violence, specifically the massacre of students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida.
I greatly admire this young woman for her courage in speaking out for much needed change. We can no longer deny the warning signs. These signs are not only intensifying but accelerating at a very rapid rate, much faster than scientists ever imagined.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
