To The Daily Sun,
I’m voting for Andrew Yang in the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary Tuesday, Feb. 11.
I’ve met 18 presidential contenders in the 2020 Democratic primary, many of them several times. Of all the candidates, Yang most keenly grasps the automation revolution underway in our economy and has the most direct plan to help millions of workers now being displaced by it. As a husband, father and business owner, I see the urgency of the problem and the need for Yang’s solution.
Automation is replacing basic-skill jobs before our very eyes. Retail clerk is the most common job in the U.S., but we are already seeing workers replaced by “self-service kiosks” in every community. Long-haul trucker is the most common job in 29 states, but self-driving vehicles will eliminate that job this decade, together with the motels and diners along our highways. Tens of millions of workers depend on these jobs to support their families and communities. These economic changes are driven by tech giants that earn billions in annual profits and pay nothing in taxes.
Yang’s solution is the “Freedom Dividend,” a universal basic income of $1,000 per month for each adult, to be paid for by a small fee on each electronic transaction in the economy. Through Yang’s program, tech giants will begin to contribute to the public treasury, and the resulting revenues will provide a basic economic cushion for every American adult. The “Freedom Dividend” represents an efficient mechanism for rapidly reinvesting in our communities and providing support for displaced workers in a transitioning economy.
For 40 years, government policy has favored “supply-side” economics that subsidizes corporations and investors in the hope that a portion of the corporate benefits will “trickle down” to workers and their families. As a result, the U.S. in 2019 experienced the greatest degree of wealth inequality since 1969, according to the U.S. Census. By contrast, the Freedom Dividend is a “trickle-up” reinvestment in ordinary Americans, who will return the vast majority of their dividend dollars to their local communities.
The Freedom Dividend may seem radical in the context of “supply-side” economics. But a universal basic income has been part of the American political conversation since the earliest days of the Republic. Thomas Paine, the theorist of the American Revolution, in 1797 proposed a guaranteed minimum income for all Americans. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. championed the “guaranteed income” in his 1967 book, “Where Do We Go From Here?” In 1969, President Richard Nixon proposed his Family Assistance Plan, a guaranteed minimum income for all Americans, in legislation that passed the U.S. House with wide bipartisan majorities in 1970 and 1971, but went down to defeat both times in the U.S. Senate.
We have the opportunity on Feb. 11 to take direct action to rebalance the economic transformation that is rapidly sweeping our communities. Please join me in supporting Andrew Yang for president.
Paul Phillips
Plymouth
