To The Daily Sun,
Gilford residents, we have a write-in candidate who would appreciate your vote. Susan Leach.
Sue works as a volunteer in the Office of Vital Records in Concord. She has brought much of that information back to Gilford, while working hard to keep all records accurate and up to date. She knows the Gilford cemeteries, as well as the genealogy of many families here in town. She is one of the original town cemetery trustees. She has fought to keep the cemeteries well-maintained. She helped write the original bylaws for the cemeteries.
Write in Susan Leach, Cemetery Trustee, March 10. Thank you.
Dee Chitty
Gilford
