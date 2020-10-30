To The Daily Sun,
My husband, David, and I met while working at the Belknap County Sheriff's Department, and both worked there for several years under career sheriffs. It will always hold a special spot in my heart. However, we are saddened and a bit disgusted to see the unprofessional contention going on over electing a new Sheriff. I don't know all the details, but what I do know is that the office of High Sheriff never was and never should be a "retirement job." Unfortunately, some think differently.
What you should know, however, is that there is a lot more to being High Sheriff than many people know: In addition to law enforcement and criminal investigative duties, there is a civil processing side with the Superior Court that takes considerable time to understand and administer – it is unlike anything a police department does. The Sheriff is also responsible for the security of the Belknap County Superior Court and Jury (also unlike a police department), as well as the transportation of prisoners, sometimes statewide – none of which can be taken lightly these days. There is also a regional 24-hour Dispatch Center under the Sheriff's command serving other local police departments. All of this is a far cry from running one of Belknap County’s smallest police departments 15-plus years ago, or managing auto sales.
My vote for Bill Wright is based on qualifications as he knows exactly what is involved in running the Sheriff’s Department. Wright has been living and working it for the last 15 years while his opponent has been out of law enforcement. The majority of Wright’s 22 years in law enforcement has been at the Sheriff’s Department. You don’t work at the Sheriff’s Department for 15 years and not become intimately familiar with all of its divisions. Running for sheriff is what Wright has aspired to and worked towards for many years; it is not something he was talked into or decided to do a week before the primary, nor is he coming out of retirement to do this. Wright’s consistent and recent law enforcement experience is also backed by his current NH Certification as a police officer, thus he has the critical and legal power to carry out the duties of sheriff on day one, not missing a beat – the staff there and we, the taxpayers, deserve that. Please join me in electing Bill Wright for Sheriff of Belknap County – he has the RIGHT qualifications and experience for the job.
Carol Varney
Belmont
