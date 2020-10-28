To The Daily Sun,
Being Sheriff is the top police position in our county and I thought the choice for this job is very easy. In this cultural climate we need a qualified person right from the start.
We are not by any means immune from the conflicts that are happening in other locations in our country, Just last weekend there was an active shooter with a lock down situation in N.H. These are horrible scenarios and can happen here at any moment.
Bill Wright wants this job. He has wanted this job for several years, and has made sure that he is well trained in all aspects that are required and beyond for him to do this job well. This is the second time he has asked the people of Belknap County to elect him into this position.
I have known Bill Wright for 20 years. I know that he is loyal and honest, I know that he cares about the people he serves and beyond. I know that he is never too busy for you and will always make time to have a conversation with you, even the hard ones. He is one of the best LEO I know, and putting him in charge of our sheriff's department is the best thing we can do.
Best of luck on November 3rd Bill, you have my vote, and as always, thank you for your service.
Sharon Ciampi
Belmont
