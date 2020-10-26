To The Daily Sun
Dear Community….Red or Blue,
Hello. Who am I? I am not anyone who has held any sort of office in the Community with any status. I am Lisa Staples. I represent the other end of the spectrum….I am an essential grocery store worker, small business owner, Mom of four and a Wife. I am writing a letter to the Daily Sun today because I see all of the letters being written and they’re great, but I feel its important for you all to relate a bit better to someone who may be a bit more like you. I have known Bill Wright my entire life…40+ years. Bill Wright has always been somebody that I can trust and someone that I have looked up to. We are two very different people, with very different views. With that being said, I have not once ever felt that I cannot come to him with any questions or concerns, nor express my opinions. He has always shown compassion and respect and has always been willing to educate me on topics and situations that I may be on the fence about.
I grew up in a Democratic household in a very urban city and to be honest, I haven’t always had the best view on law enforcement. I was born in Laconia, but raised in Tampa Bay (go Brady!!!). My family happens to be a biracial family. We moved here in 2016, not knowing if we would be accepted in this community. Bill Wright helped us with that. He helped my husband see that there is opportunity to have a relationship with law enforcement and not only that, but law enforcement that does not share the same color skin as he. In this day and age we so desperately need that.
We need the Community to be led by someone who is driven by the passion he has for the community that even he was raised by. By someone who is going to take the time to get out there and get to know you. Show up at events. Shake the hands of our youth and connect with those that he otherwise may not come across.
When I think about who I want to represent this community as sheriff, I cannot fathom the thought of voting for anyone else other than Bill Wright. As now an independent and someone who represents the blue, but at the same time backs the blue, I urge my independent and Democratic friends to get out and vote for Bill Wright for Sheriff.
Thank you,
Lisa Staples
Meredith
