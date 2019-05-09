To The Daily Sun,
On Saturday, May 18, we will be hosting the 16th annual WOW Sweepstakes Ball at Gunstock Mountain Resort. The event, presented by Daniels Electric Corporation, is an important fundraiser, helping to fund the ongoing improvements, maintenance and expansion of the WOW Trail.
While we call it a “Sweepstakes Ball” it is not a formal event but a casual and fun evening. There will be delicious food, great auction items and lots of dancing, with all of the proceeds supporting this exciting community project.
In addition, a WOW Ball ticket gives you a chance to win one of 10 cash prizes, including the Grand Prize of $10,000! Only 300 tickets will be sold and you do not need to be present to win.
Each $100 ticket includes admission and buffet dinner for two, entertainment and entry into the Sweepstakes.
Please show your support of the WOW Trail by purchasing a ticket. Tickets are available at Patrick’s Pub & Eatery or online at banknhpavilion.com.
For more information about the WOW Trail, visit wowtrail.org.
We hope to see you at the ball and out on the trail!
Jennifer Beetle and the WOW Trail Board of Directors
Laconia
