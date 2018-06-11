To The Daily Sun,
To the citizens of Laconia:
There was an amazing event in the Weirs this weekend. The Peter Makris Memorial Ride hosted over 200 riders for what can only be described as a picture perfect ride. Events like this raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities. This one, in its 12th year, counts the Laconia Fire Department, The Laconia Fire Department CERT team and Veteran’s Count among its’ beneficiaries. I could write many pages of thank you lists to all of the people who make this happen, but in this letter, I’ll be focusing on just a few of these volunteers.
At the base of the parking lot, there were several folks guiding and lining up the motorcycles. The majority of them are paramedics and EMTs from the Laconia Fire Department. These people were off duty. They gave their time to help their community, to help their Fire Department, to help us. I was grateful to have them there and I don’t know what we would have done without them. Do you think that employees of a “for profit” ambulance service would have come out to assist the community for hours on a beautiful Saturday morning? I don’t.
The Laconia Fire Department is a team and a winning one at that. They work together and they work well together. They are all vested members of the community from the chief to the dispatchers to the firefighters and yes, to the EMTs and paramedics. Breaking up this team is a mistake. Notice I didn’t say, “In my opinion”, because this is not an opinion. It’s a fact.
First responder jobs are stressful and that these dedicated people have such a bond is instrumental in keeping them safe which in turn, keeps our community safe. As a military veteran, I know that this camaraderie is important. You don’t want to take an integral part of a unit and replace it with people who are not in the same chain of command. It can be devastating to the mission and frankly, with such a well-equipped facility and an amazing staff, I cannot even begin to see a benefit.
I live in Meredith. We have a volunteer fire department and a contracted ambulance service. Our town is small and this works for us. We share with other towns who aren’t as large as Laconia and who don’t require the dedicated service that Laconia needs.
We are the Lakes Region. All of us spend a lot of time in towns and cities around our beautiful lake and although, they may not be our home of record, they are part of our community. I would be devastated to see the great team at the Laconia Fire Department fragmented. And I think the effect of this would be devastating for the community. I certainly hope that the City of Laconia will reconsider dismantling this team.
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
