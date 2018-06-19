To The Daily Sun,
I write to you today to express my deep concern and alarm regarding the recent proposals to tear up a section of the Concord-Lincoln rail line that runs through Laconia in order to make way for an extension to the WOW Trail. This would be a grave mistake, both for the city and the state. The Concord-Lincoln line remains an active rail line, one which hosts no less than three different railroad companies: The Plymouth and Lincoln Railroad, Cafe Lafayette Dinner Train, and the New England Southern railroad, which is the sole provider of freight rail service in central New Hampshire.
These companies provide a crucial boost to the state’s economy. Severing the line would result in the truncation of New England Southern’s northern service limit, as well as completely severing the Plymouth and Lincoln Railroad and the Cafe Lafayette Dinner Train from the remainder of the U.S. rail network. This cannot happen. The Plymouth and Lincoln railroad operates three different services on the line alone, including the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad (which would be severely damaged by this proposal), the Hobo Scenic Railroad, and the Hobo Railroad Shops in Lincoln New Hampshire, one of the leading locomotive and railcar restoration plants in New England (which currently hosts the historic Flying Yankee train set, amongst others). Severing the line in Laconia would result in the destruction of the railroad shops, which relies on the link to bring traffic to and from Lincoln. The other operations north of Laconia would also lose the ability to move rolling stock south of the city, meaning that these operations would be landlocked, making replacing locomotives and rolling stock by rail impossible. The New England Southern, located south of Laconia, would lose access to great business potential.
Once again, these three companies provide major economic stimulus for their respective areas, and as such this damaging action would be economically reckless to undertake.
Destroying rail infrastructure for the sake of a trail would also be shortsighted. With road traffic increasing, fuel prices rising, and increased travel demand in the state, passenger and freight service is once again beginning to look like an appealing alternative to road travel. Severing a rail line that runs up the center of the state, is quite frankly, a terrible idea; we may soon see vital traffic on the line increase, should the line remain intact.
Finally, extending the already troublesome WOW Trail further in Laconia would not only destroy the railroad, but would also stimulate crime and reduce property values in the city. Walking down the WOW Trail (in my own experience), it is not uncommon to see vast amounts of litter, homeless hideouts in the woods lining the trail, and even the occasional heroin needle or other form of drug paraphernalia. While the trail was built with good intentions, the secluded nature of the trail often leads to increased criminal activity in the area. Should this proposal come to pass, abutting land owners may also experience a loss in property values.
In short, it must be understood that rail transport in the state remains relevant, and destroying a portion of our statewide rail transport capability for the sake of the WOW Trail is unacceptable. Furthermore, the effects that an extended WOW Trail might have on the city are also unacceptable. Keeping the rail line intact is the most logical solution, as doing so would eliminate all concerns that the proposed trail extension raises.
Daniel S. Ellis
Gilford
