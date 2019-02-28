To The Daily Sun,
After reading the diatribe of Robert Miller in the Daily Sun on February 27, I feel he is unfortunately suffering from the five stages of grief due to the 2016 presidential election. Although Mr. Miller denies it, he and liberals and some establishment Republicans continually perseverate about the 2016 election. Shock and anger are the first two stages of grief. Next are bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
Ninety percent of the media has maniacally written mendacious stories about the P.O.T.U.S. He uses his twitter feed to answer the pernicious fables enumerated in the Washington Post and the New York Times plus other newspapers. The people elected President Trump, but pervasive innuendos printed in the media give credence to the term (the enemy of the people). The tweets directed at the corrupt F.B.I. leaders are to show, Comey, McCabe, Struck, etc. were dirty and subsequently fired for cause.
We all know Russia interfered with the election in 2016 but not with the results.
The loquacious spouting about the wall is disingenuous to say the least. Nancy Pelosi has a wall around her compound as do other Hollywood people for the same reasons, to protect against illegal entry. It would be too costly to have border agents every few feet to protect our border. Thus a wall, where it is needed, will suffice. As pertaining to the illegals, the peak in 2000 of 1.6 million to 11 million illegals was a result of the last administration. The emergency is created by the insolent attitude of speaker Pelosi and the establishment swamp including the feckless politicians in Congress who were voted out last election. The 58 former national security officials (the operative word is former) don't dictate policy.
In closing, Mr. Miller might continue along with the five stages of grief to the end which is acceptance. The reality is President Trump won.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
