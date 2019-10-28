To The Daily Sun,
Question #2 on the upcoming election for Laconia needs to be explained more clearly.
Here is how it reads: “2. Should the City of Laconia amend Chapter 5:06 of the Laconia City Charter for Acceptance and Expenditure of Unanticipated Funds Made Available during the Fiscal Year per NH RSA 31:95-b?”
Could this be explained for the general public to understand, so it will be voted on correctly?
Jane LaRoche
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.