To The Daily Sun,
Having served on the Gunstock Area Commission for 15 years from 1987 to 2002, I experienced some of the worst and some of the best years of Gunstock's operation as a county asset. As such, I feel I must convey to all of the County Delegation the serious harm the delegation could do if they persist in removing three of the most qualified commissioners we have ever had and attempting to restore to the delegation's direct involvement in Gunstock's operations.
The 1959 legislation established the Gunstock Area Commission specifically to eliminate political influence in the operation of the county's only business and put it into the hands of qualified local business people. To provide checks and balances and to maintain overall county oversight over that operation, the legislation specified that any borrowings using the county's credit must be approved by the delegation and that the delegation would recruit and appoint qualified local business people to the Gunstock delegation, with staggered terms and fair representation among the municipalities in the county. The delegation also was to appoint one or more of their representatives to be the liaison to the Gunstock Area Commission and attend their meetings and have an inside knowledge of what was discussed and accomplished.
This arrangement has worked very well over the ensuing years, through good times and bad. Previous to the legislation, Gunstock was treated as a "cash cow." Little investment was made, Gunstock fell further and further behind the rest of the recreation industry and floundered. To paraphrase an old adage, "Those who refuse to learn from the mistakes of history are bound to repeat them." Please do not negate all the progress that has been made over the years by again inserting political influence into the running of what is currently a very successful business which generates decent revenue to the county and tremendous economic benefit the region as a whole.
The three commissioners who are the targets for removal are extremely well qualified and experienced and are doing a great job. Leave them where they are and let them do their jobs. We are truly fortunate such busy and talented people have volunteered to serve. They are not easily replaced. Any further turmoil will accomplish nothing more than to drive the most qualified of Gunstock's employees at all levels out the door. They will have no problem finding other employment which will pay as much or more. They are what makes Gunstock the priceless asset it has become. Please don't try to fix what "ain't broke." It will only lead to repeating the mistakes of the past.
I trust you will exercise the responsibility you have to the residents and businesses of our county. The stakes are enormous. Thanks for your service.
Woody Fogg
Belmont
