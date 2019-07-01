To The Daily Sun,
I'm a recovering addict that has spent years rebuilding my life and working hard every day to maintain it. There's been so much loss and pain around this issue, and in the last few years courageous people have come forward to shine light with their positive and strong stories filled with hope.
I was fortunate that I had stopped before it became an epidemic. But I know many people who still need that help, and I took comfort in knowing that there was now a local place to send them where people who are in recovery are there to help them. Navigating Recovery, the local recovery center came when we really needed it. And like a blessing, their first female coach and staff member, Valene Colby, was the absolute smartest choice for Navigating and their first pick. I remember when it was just Val, Phil, Bruce and Gary there; from day one I took comfort in knowing that I could send people there and they would be greeted and helped by an amazing people.
As a female, there was no on else I'd rather talk to in recovery that Val. And I knew no matter what she had going on or how busy she got with "business" related aspects while growing the organization, she would always make time to help anyone no matter what. It did not matter what that girl was dealing with in her life, she greeted you with that smile and a warm compassionate and genuine desire to help you, and she was willing to exhaust every last avenue she could.
That girl has one of the saddest life stories, but also one of the most courageous and strongest of women, no, human, I've ever met. I knew she would show them it is possible. She is so so strong, and to know she has lived through what she has and still walks around with a smile wanting to help others is beyond me.
Navigating, however, did not stand by her or help her in time of need. It's sad to think they couldn't support their own internally, who is also a person in recovery who was just trying to do the right thing, and expose the truth. She sure did create an amazing atmosphere at that place, and it won't be the same without her. She was Navigating Recovery, and you could see she treated her co-workers with the same passion.
I know for me, as a person in recovery and an advocate, I won't ever go there for meetings, or refer anyone there ever again. Val had been there from day one, and helped make people feel welcome, gave them hope, inspired people who met her to be better and do better, motivated positive change, and she always had this way of making you feel good, feel important, cared for and like you belonged, all while helping it become a substantial and reputable place. I can't and won't be seen supporting that place after what they did to her, and more importantly why they did it.
I hope more people like Val and Phil Spagnuolo stand up for what is right, no matter what fear they try to instill. I know wherever she decides to work is not going to be the same, and they will be getting one of the best human beings I've ever known. She leaves an unforgettable mark on anyone she meets, and if you've crossed paths with Val then you know what I'm talking about. Their loss is definitely someone else's great gain.
The recovery community loves you Val, thank you for your hard work, and selfless dedication to our community. Take your cape and fly high girl! We got your back! For those of you who know why and sit idle, you should have a hard time looking in the mirror.
Cassie Gosslin
Belmont
