To The Daily Sun,
The so-called "Women’s March" (which refuses to include conservative or pro-life women) has become too extreme even for many of the left-wing activists who run the event at the state level. Virulent anti-Semitism among the organization’s leaders (typified by Linda Sarsour’s statement urging American Muslims not to “humanize” Jews) have led many Women’s March affiliates around the country to cancel their participation in the event.
But not in New Hampshire. Despite involvement from Sarsour, Louis Farrakhan, and other anti-Semitic bigots, local organizers are still promoting the event as an opportunity to protect women's rights. What about Jewish women's rights?
Karen Weinstein and Linda McGrath, members of NH4Israel, say that anti-Semitism is reawakening around the world and is very reminiscent of the 1930s. “It’s a scary time to be a Jew, and it is chilling to see how many of the Women’s March supporters are willing to embrace the anti-Semites who happen to agree with their political views,” she said.
In addition to embracing anti-Semites, Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, Women's March leaders have refused to disavow their leaders association with Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam, an organization that has long been known for promoting anti-Semitism.
Women's March organizers in the Granite State need to explain their continued fealty to an organization and ideas that contradict their lip-service not just of equality between the sexes but among all women.
Fran Mendelboe
603 Alliance
New Hampton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.