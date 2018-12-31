To The Daily Sun,
During this holiday season I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the women of St. Andre Bessette parish for the year-round work they do preparing for and executing the jewelry sale at their Nutcracker Fair. I have been fortunate as a non-member to be able to see their efforts and success. Congratulations to them for raising a record breaking $4,000 this year for the needs of their parish.
Monica Stankosky
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.