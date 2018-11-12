To The Daily Sun,
Regarding President Trump's mental state: what do we think when he calls Matthew Whitaker (Session's replacement, if interim) someone he knows, then a few weeks later declares he doesn't know, but now Kellyanne Conway is saying, "Yes, Trump does know Matthew Whitaker"?
This confusion of Trump's is mental. With new Republican senators in D.C. and significant Republican losses in the House, maybe the tide will turn and those Republicans with fortitude and foresight will address Trump's skewed reality and recognize it is dangerous to us all and do something about it. Retire him, in whatever form, possibly with dignity.
As his breaking the rules pleases Trump's following, it makes me think of wayward kids happy that the baby sitter the parents chose is without rules or sense, so they can have a free-for-all and get away with it. At least until the parents come home.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
(2) comments
Lol good letter 🤙🏻
Do you mean grown ups like Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck U Schumer? What a joke!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.