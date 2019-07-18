To The Daily Sun,
On July 25th at 6:30 at the Carriage House and Church Landing, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association will be holding its annual meeting and a general call to arms. For those that are unaware the lake is experiencing an upturn in phosphorous loading as a result of storm drain runoff, fertilizing around and near the lake and failed or failing septic systems. All the brooks and streams that fill the lake can also carry nutrients that feed aquatic growth and promote the occurrence of algae blooms and cyanobacteria.
There is quantitative data that has measured this growth and the LWA is working towards assisting home owners, condo associations, and municipalities in the process of providing improved filtering of the watershed into the lake. The lake is a big repository for all that runs into it. It is our responsibility to filter that watershed to maintain the integrity of the lake.
Winnipesaukee is by far the most important economic asset of the Lakes Region, upon which property values and municipal revenues depend. The federal and state governments are not available to help. We need to tackle this issue ourselves. Please come to the meeting and lend your support.
Larry Greeley
Lake Winnipesaukee Association
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.