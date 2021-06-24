To The Daily Sun,
With all the news of troubled young people it is heartening to read the front page story of June 24 about the Laconia high schooler making the kiddie car for Sofia Wylie to get around.
Any parent would be proud to call Aidan Eldridge there son.
Congratulation Aidan.
William Shanley
Gilford
