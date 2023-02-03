To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to James Veverka for his recent letter exposing so many pure right-wing fantasies. I'd like to address the repetitive fear-mongering “border bashers.”
Some just repeat fabrications like “the border is wide open,” “6 million crossed in two years” and even “Joe Biden welcomes them.” A few contributors like to create fear and sow panic with lines like “Convicted criminals, drug cartels with enough fentanyl to kill everyone” and “The cartels operate freely, bringing addictive drugs and death.”
Fact 1: The southern border is not “open.” The EU has truly open borders in the “Shengen Area” — the world's largest visa-free zone. Citizens of any of the 27 member countries can cross into any other country with no checks at all. That's what real open borders look like.
Fact 2: It is impossible to “close” a border completely. Short of an impenetrable barrier for all 1,951 miles, closing of all legal crossings, cessation of billions of dollars of international trade and perhaps land mines, no border can ever be completely closed (even if Chuck McGee says “the Biden administration could stop this overnight if they wanted to”).
Fact 3: The majority of illegal drugs enter the country through the legal border checkpoints. Think about it: A refugee who just walked and starved for two weeks with his wife and kids and wants to live in America does not sneak across the border with 10 kilograms of cocaine on his back.
Fact 4: When quoting illegal immigration stats, remember that roughly two-thirds of those apprehended are on their second or third attempt to cross. Number of arrests do not equal the numbers if migrants.
Finally, instead of fear mongering and exaggerations, could one of you please come up with a constructive solution to our immigration problems? (Other than cashing that check from Mexico?)
William Hemmel
Moultonborough
