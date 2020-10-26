To The Daily Sun,
A dark winter or a bright future?
These two polar opposite visions for America’s future were described at the last Presidential debate last Thursday. Biden sees a “dark winter” and promises to lock us down in a flash if his Covid “experts” urge him to. This has already been shown in numerous credible studies to be ineffective, and in countries such as Sweden to be unnecessary. It would only cripple our economy even further and lead to more unemployment, despair and government dependency. This would devastate our country.
Contrast this with Donald Trump’s optimism that yes, we can conquer Covid. He is absolutely correct when he urges us not to fear this disease. Respect it, yes, for what it can do, but don’t let it rule your life through fear. We have learned so much about this virus in these last 10 months, most importantly, how to treat it. Despite the rising positive cases that the media blasts us about every day, our death rate is NOT rising, due to the knowledge we now have about this virus. On top of this, the Covid virus seems to have lost the virulence and lethality it initially had. Despite these rising cases, we are NOT now seeing a repeat of the chaos and fear displayed in our hospital ICUs and emergency rooms this past March and April, nor will we this winter. Which of these visions do you prefer? Which of these visions do you think America is capable of? Vote to re-elect President Trump on November 3rd and secure a bright future for America.
David Strang, MD
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.