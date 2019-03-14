To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank everyone in Gilford who voted for me on Tuesday for budget committee. I am truly humbled and grateful for your support. I am a newbie so I will endeavor to learn as much as I can about the town and budget process. I will do my level best to serve the citizens of Gilford during my three-year term. I pledge to focus on the task at hand and getting the work done. I will work with my colleagues on the committee in a respectful and professional manner.
I would also like to congratulate Sean Murphy on his re-election and Dorothy Piquado on her election and look forward to working with them as well as the other current members of the budget committee.
Mike Dowe
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.