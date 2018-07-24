To The Daily Sun,
First of all, it was terrific to see how many turned out on a beautiful summer day to participate in the Moultonborough Village Charrette. Obviously the input of Moultonborough residents was key to some of the recommendations by the visiting charrette team, and those who attended should feel very good about their participation.
The turnout of residents was tremendous — well over 200 participants came to share thoughts, ideas and concerns, which most likely surpassed the expectations of many at Town Hall. The Plan N.H. professionals seemed pleased to get such a broad representation of our community, predominately by full-time but also a few seasonal residents in attendance. With all the invitations that were issued through town resources, nobody can claim the audience was a stacked group of naysayers! Present for the public input sessions were folks deeply concerned about the community who calmly and clearly voiced their opinions.
After reading some summaries and reviewing the tape, it appears many items mirrored the vision for the village as articulated by the Village Vision Committee Report endorsed by voters in 2015, with attention to traffic calming strategies and connectivity. Many of the Plan N.H. recommendations reinforce those of the VVC Report, but have not been implemented. Sounded to me like lots of regurgitation here with maybe a few new thoughts.
I had hoped that the charrette team would make meaningful and actionable suggestions on many hot-button issues in our village area, including specifically the former Lions Club and Taylor properties. I was encouraged that the Taylor site received favorable recommendations with the green open space at the Taylor property seen as a village asset which should be left in a natural state, without city park features. The recent town decision to cut trees on the Taylor woodlot and put in an access road (without public review) may change this feel. And opportunities should be explored for future building reuse as PlanN.H. recommended.
Interestingly, the Lions Club was excluded from the formal recommendations, allegedly due to it being such a divisive subject in town. Strange that the team would not voice opinions and recommendation on this topic. I wonder why…? At Friday night’s input sessions, community members overwhelmingly supported renovating and updating the current Lions Club facility, overriding any discussion of a new "one size fits all" facility in the central village area. Folks participating in the Friday night sessions went a long way to convey and re-convey this message! On Saturday, Plan N.H.’s team spoke to enhancing existing community places and buildings throughout the village area, rather than just one big new place.
From my Letter to the Editor last week, maybe we have reached final Stare Decisis (to stand by things decided)… but what will it take to energize our elected officials to finally move forward on what people want: a full REASONABLE renovation of the existing Lions Club? A well thought out rehabilitation can be accomplished at a reasonable cost with existing funds in the town coffers, if only there can be consensus to move forward. There should be no misguided expectation that the renovations will create another Taj Mahal or break new ground for expanded recreation facilities. The community has already voted NO on these topics many times in the past.
Indeed, the goal should be for a comfortable modernized facility with updated kitchen and bathrooms that meet the needs of the community as they currently exist and are consistent with current uses within the existing facility. Reasonable renovation… YES, new grandiose schemes… NO! Bring another big Taj Mahal scheme forward and the town can expect further rejection. This is not what people want… KEEP IT SIMPLE! The townsfolk have spoken yet again, but is anyone at Town Hall listening? Are we at final Stare Decisis or are we going to regurgitate this discussion once again?
Frederick Van Magness
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.