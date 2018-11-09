To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to thank the voters of Alton, Barnstead and Gilmanton for the dedicated support to re-elect me as your State Representative.
I will continue to try to hold our Government to a standard that is open, in check and accountable to you, the taxpayers.
Feel free to contact me at brhowardjr@gmail.com or 603-875-4115.
Raymond Howard Jr.
Belknap 8
Alton
Read the lte from Ray Howard in the Daily Sun. Will he include empathy and an open mind to the issues facing the county?
