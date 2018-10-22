To The Daily Sun,
Re: Buckman’s October 16 letter to the editor.
I agree with the some of the philosophy behind Buckman’s jeremiad on the Belknap Range Trail Tenders. For instance, I like the idea of being alone in the Belknaps without hordes of people whose presence is facilitated by having safe, uncluttered trails and neither do I need “road signs” at every trail junction, etc. However, I would like to offer a few counterpoints.
1. If the Belknap Range Trail Tenders did not maintain trails in the Belknaps, every trail in the Belknaps would be like those trails going up Mt. Major, i.e., eroded and totally denuded of vegetation with multiple self-made detours that spread the impact of hikers over wide areas, impacting sensitive wildlife habitat.
2. If these trials were not maintained, many of the private landowners who now allow trails to cross their property, would soon prohibit access, and many areas of the Belknaps would be closed to hiking.
3. The fact that these trails are relatively convenient and safe for many allows more of our burgeoning population to experience a small bit of “wilderness.” This leads to appreciation and protection of natural areas as well as to contributing lands or money to put more of the Belknaps into conservation. This saves large areas of the Belknaps from the effects of development, and provides some relatively untrammeled forests for our children and grandchildren to appreciate.
If Buckman thinks the Belknap trails are too pedestrian (get it?) for him, perhaps he can experience the hiking experience he seeks by staying off the trials and bushwhacking as many of us do.
Finally, while the Belknaps may no longer be the “unspoiled” Buckman would like, he should take a look at the many areas in and around the Belknaps that are open to motorized vehicles, including 4-wheelers and dirt bikes. The trails and Class 5 and 6 roads that these vehicles use are so impacted that no one, unless they are using one of these vehicles, can use them. Perhaps his time would be better spent motivating awareness and finding ways to address this egregious misuse of the Belknap Range.
Weldon Bosworth
Gilford
