To The Daily Sun,
Democrats are the party of the rich! Don’t believe it? I didn’t either three years ago but now I’m convinced. I have written many letters on how the TC&JA (Tax Cuts & Jobs Act) benefited the low and middle-income wage earners more than the rich. I thought Eric Herr would engage in a debate on this subject but after I pointed out the flaws in his source data but he bowed out. Here is Eric’s letter (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/tax-law-helps-low--and-middle-income-but-mostly/article_0726a2f8-bab9-11e9-bd7f-9b49101a3e7e.html) and my response (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/policy-center-underestimated-benefits-of-republican-tax-cut/article_b6e3f2c6-bd12-11e9-bea6-1fb4ca78d9e8.html) I challenged Eric to review previous letters I’ve written and point out any errors. Again, no response! I still believe the TC&JA shifted about $200 billion (11.7 percent) of income tax burden from the low and middle-income wage earners to the rich.
I bring this up because Congresswoman Pelosi said that if the Democrats take the House and Senate in 2020, she will rescind the TC&JA because it benefits the rich. If Democrats really want to tax the rich why wouldn’t she just increase the highest tax brackets back to where they were before the TC&JA? That way the low and middle-income wage earners that liked their tax cuts could keep them? A quick estimate is the rich would pay an additional $45 billion in income taxes. The answer is obvious, the rich want their $200 billion back and adding another $45 billion would never fly with her deep pocket donors.
Here is another letter I wrote which estimated that removing the cap on Social Security would result in an additional $396 billion in taxes on the rich (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/changes-to-ss-medicare-structure-could-balance-the-budget/article_ad977b76-9688-11e9-be85-f7bbfab6518e.html) Again, I ask the question why Democrats (and Republicans) don’t start a bill in the House or Senate to remove the cap on Social Security? This is what every Democratic presidential candidate is promising and here we have $396 billion in “low hanging fruit” that every Democrat would vote for, right? So why don’t they? That’s the million-dollar question. Ah, I mean billion-dollar question.
Even if the Democrats (and Republicans) got together and took both of the actions above the total increase in taxes on the rich would only be an estimated $441 billion which would still fall short of the $779 billion deficit in 2018 and the estimated $896 billion in 2019.
So how are the democratic presidential hopefuls going to raise the $1 trillion plus in new taxes on the rich? They aren’t! They will increase taxes on the middle and low-income wage earners, starting with eliminating the Republican tax cuts. Then they will increase the national debt to cover the shortfall, which is exactly what they did starting in 2008. That ended up costing future generations $10 trillion dollars. And they will do it again using the media to employ the Jonathan Gruber tactics that worked so well for Obamacare 10 years ago — lack of transparency and the “stupidity” of the American voter. I’ll close this letter with an old quote. “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me!”
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
