To The Daily Sun,
I am trying to understand the point-of-view that tearing down a church building and replacing it with a parking lot would be preferable to having it reused, in this case, for acupuncture treatments. Having experienced that very lovely calm space in Bristol for treatments to help a debilitating arthritic neck condition, I felt part of the reason I improved was because of the physical space.
I have also enjoyed churches that have become libraries, gift shops and even a fantastic pizza restaurant. They were not churches I had any personal connection with but knowing what it is like to lose a building to fire, I would always prefer having it present to see, rather than having it destroyed.
Sally Davis
Thornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.