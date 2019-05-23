To The Daily Sun,
I’ve debated writing this letter to the editor and posing this question for some time, but can hold off no longer. Why must the Daily Sun put a negative spin on the subjects they cover?
Invariably, someone will misconstrue my question to mean the Daily Sun should only publish happy, puff piece stories. That’s not my point. My point is media should be fair and balanced, without bias. Unfortunately, our local paper has a bias: a negative one.
Take, for example, the most recent story on New Hampshire’s response to the opioid crisis, including Manchester’s Safe Stations and the Governor’s Doorway program. The first sentence as written by Rick Green, states, “More people from the Lakes Region who need help with a substance abuse disorder go to a fire station-based program in Manchester than seek help at the local hub for a vaunted new statewide system costing millions of dollars.” Rick makes it seem like it’s a competition to see who can help more people. To make sure his negative spin is clear, he adds the throw-away line, “for a vaunted new statewide system costing millions of dollars.” Seemingly, if one agency helps more people than another one, the one that has higher numbers is assumed to be “good” and the one that has lower numbers is “bad”. And, of course, if something costs millions of dollars, it must be a waste of money.
Perhaps Rick could have rewritten the sentence to say, “More people than ever from the Lakes Region who need help with a substance abuse disorder are seeking and receiving help from multiple agencies.” Isn’t the opioid crisis enough of a challenge that our time would be better served lifting each other up, as opposed to pulling each other down? And wouldn’t it be nice if our local paper, which drives daily discussion, do better to occasionally remind us about the good things happening in our community, as opposed to focusing on the negative?
Kevin Donovan
President & CEO, LRGHealthcare
Laconia
