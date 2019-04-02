To The Daily Sun,
The state of New York has cut Special Olympics funding. It is going from $200,000 in 2018 to $150,000 in 2019. At the same time, the lawmakers will be getting a raise. It is almost the same as the cut for the Special Olympics funding. Lawmakers’ salaries will now be $110,000, an increase from $79,000. The governor is also getting a raise to $250,000.
The CEO of Special Olympics released a statement after the cut and was “thankful to the governor and Legislature for securing $150,000 in the state budget.”
No outrage here. Could it possibly be that Democrats are doing the cutting?
Trump’s budget had originally cut funding to the Special Olympics and there was outrage from all Democrats. Trump then overrode the decision and had the money put back in.
No outrage to the Democrats in New York. This is not even in the news. Could the media be biased?
Linda Riley
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.