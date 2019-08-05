To The Daily Sun,
"Even a stopped clock is right twice a day."
Mass shootings will not be prevented by well-intentioned misguided attempts at gun control, gun free zones, etc. FACT: USA and much of the world are awash in weaponry of all sorts. Technical bans on magazine sizes, firearms designs, etc. are useless. A trained combatant can kill at will with all manner of objects ...
As The Donald says, correctly: MASS SHOOTINGS ARE A MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEM.
I am neither a fan of Donald Trump, nor a Bible thumping religious fundamentalist. But one would have to be some kind of oblivious not to recognize the corrosion of moral values in our modern society. The damaging and dangerous trash that our young people, and all of us, daily are exposed to, ranging from salacious, supposedly responsible media, through violent music and video games, feature motion pictures, internet trash etc. ARE INTIMATELY TIED TO OUR EPIDEMICS OF DEPRESSION, DRUG ABUSE, HATE, HOPELESSNESS, DESPAIR, MEANINGLESSNESS, SUICIDE, AND YES, MASS SHOOTINGS.
We live in a crappy culture. I suppose, in Trump, as political scientists say, We have the government that we earned, vulgar tweets and all. And yes, as said, we have identified the enemy. IT IS US.
How about we all become traditional Yankees? Take care of ourselves, our land, and our own.
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
