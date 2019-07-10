To The Daily Sun,
I've been wondering: do I submit another woe-is-me missive to our local readership? I hemmed and hawed; but after a consistent four weeks of afternoon drives to Concord on I-93, the answer is a resounding YES!
What the heck?! I'm driving a late model six-speed BMW — I can handle speed; I can handle pick-up. It's a beautiful day in the Lakes Region surrounded by Mother Nature. Why is the world chasing its tail at 80+ mph??
No matter whether I'm in the passing lane doing 74 mph in the process of passing, someone is determined to blow by me on the right and drop in front of me to continue HIS journey at 80+! It's crazy.
By the time I reach my destination, I'm half worn down from the experience I'm in morning rush hour on Route 128, already late for work! It might have something to do with "every" 16-year-old having a car, every member of the Greatest Generation reluctant to give up the wheel and everyone in between trying to squeeze a square peg in a round hole.
But I can take solace that well before the time we Boomers hit the true golden years, a computer will take the wheel. Oh, I feel so much better.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
