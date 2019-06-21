To The Daily Sun,
Like all leftists, Lynn Rudmin Chong suffers from selective memory.
She might want to review the riots and protests when gay conservative, and then editor of Brietbart news, Milo Yanokopulus (lets see you spell that without reference) dared schedule a speech at Berkley .
Real Americans remember these things despite leftist lies.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
