To The Daily Sun,
Surprise, surprise: Franklin's City Council is at it again. Councilor Jo Brown tabled the teachers' contracts. Supported by Councilors Rago, Testerman, Trudel, and Dzujna.
This is another unnecessary roadblock to retaining qualified teachers. Teachers that are already the lowest paid for their size SAU. Not to mention the council's big revitalization of Franklin, and the monkey wrench this could throw into it. Every year I hear the same reasoning — but zero progress towards any permanent solutions. Why is it so hard to provide an education here?
This is not news around here. We go through this Council vs. Schools every year. But in January! Wow, is all I can say. Between the homeless the city wants to act like don't exist and the School issues ramping up again, let's just say, if this is a precursor to how the summer will turn out, it doesn't bode well.
Will it bring more protest? Teachers' strike? Mass exodus? Homeless chaining themselves to trees, with bulldozers bearing down on them? I don't know, but what I can say with a certainty is that, should this continue, regardless of the weather, it is going to be a hot time in the old city this summer!
Please stop playing games with my kids' education, we are on the same side.
Daniel Lee Allen
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.