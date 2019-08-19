To The Daily Sun,
What in the hell is going on in New Hampshire? Polls show Senator Shaheen winning. Are we are going to elect a person who is in favor of "infanticide?"
It is unbelievable that a "faux" Indian and a Socialist-Democrat are favorites in the Democrat Primary. Have we lost our minds? Who is going to pay for all the free stuff? Is there a money tree in Vermont?
What is wrong with Biden? Poor kids are Latino or black, truth over facts, eight more years of Trump and Parkland students visited him in the White House are only a few examples of Biden’s gaffes. What years was he vice president, 2004-2012, 2009-2016, 1998-2006 or all of the 2000s?
All of the Democrat candidates are in favor of Medicare for All except Biden. He is for Obamacare. Who is right?
Why is it okay to be a racist if you are a Democrat? As a Trump supporter, I have been called every name including village idiot. However, I am still a proud Trump supporter.
How many of you are willing to give up your guns? Democrats favor gun confiscation and will implement it gun by gun. Some Democrats believe we do not have enough gun laws. There are 20,000+ gun laws in the United States.
CNN claims "Fredo" is an ethnic slur. Did CNN identify this slur when the Godfather movies were made?
God bless President Trump and General Bolduc.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
