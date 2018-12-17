To The Daily Sun
In response to N.H. Humane Society Interim Director Steve Schaffer’s recent column in The Daily Sun, it makes me sad that he would choose to be defensive instead of just admitting that the NHHS made a mistake as far as "Sicario" the German Shepard is concerned. Learning and improvement can only occur once it is realized and accepted that a particular path or choice did not work.
I have always supported the NHHS, both with my time and financially. When I went there with my children recently, I was surprised to find that the long-time employee who had previously worked behind the desk was no longer there. When I mentioned to the new employee that I would like to volunteer to walk the dogs with my 16 year old nephew (something he had previously done and enjoyed), I was told that NHHS does not use volunteers anymore for walking dogs. Incredulous, I asked her to repeat/clarify this information, and was again told that the only people allowed to interact with shelter dogs are NHHS employees and perspective adopters who have filled out an application. According to the employee, no one else is allowed to volunteer with the dogs.
This also makes me sad, as I remember a couple of years ago watching with happiness and gratitude the teams of dedicated volunteers who would come to the shelter and walk/interact with the dogs, take them out for a day of hiking or going to the beach, or just give them love. This kind of volunteer program works both ways… it benefits people who love dogs but cannot adopt one for whatever reason, and it benefits the dogs who receive attention and love.
Now, I am hoping that this particular employee had the wrong information or was misinformed, but this doesn’t speak well to Mr. Schaffer’s leadership and communication with his employees. If the information the employee gave me was correct, then this directly contradicts Mr. Schaffer’s invitation in his Daily Sun column that “if you would like to join us as a volunteer, I would love to hear from you.”
It is sadly becoming more and more clear why former employees and leaders in this organization (all of whom I admired and respected for their love and dedication to animals) have left. The Lakes Region is a small area containing a lot of animal lovers and advocates. Please get your act together, NHHS.
Melanie Hodge
Sandwich
