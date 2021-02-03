To The Daily Sun,
In mid-March 2020, the Town Offices were closed to the public due to the Emergency Order issued by the Governor; while municipalities were not required to follow the guidance, the Board of Selectmen felt it was in the best interest of the staff and the community to do so. We reopened in mid-June with social distancing and mask requirements in place and we continued operations until Dec. 1, when we once again closed our doors to the public. The Lakes Region and the state in general had seen a large increase in the number of active cases and potential exposures and quarantines were affecting many. We continue today to be closed to the public and we will continue to be closed until further notice but we would like to take this opportunity to explain our concerns regarding the safety of our staff and the ability for us to continue to provide service to the community.
We realize that grocery stores and many other businesses have remained open during this past year and most did so because they were considered essential services; we did continue to serve the public, only we didn’t allow the public into our building due to the risk of exposing critical staff. What you may not know is that the staff in our Town Clerk’s office is certified by the state of New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles to issue motor vehicle registrations and if that office were to be exposed to the virus and had to close due to the exposure, those functions could not be completed by anyone without that certification. We felt the impact of potentially closing the office to all business for a period of quarantine or illness would be more detrimental than asking our residents to use the online services available or the Dropbox at Town Hall. We realize there has been some inconvenience and we have worked diligently to limit it as best we can. We have appreciated your patience and have received many positive comments about the quick turnaround using the online or Dropbox services. We continue to monitor information coming out daily about the state of the pandemic in New Hampshire and most specifically the number of cases in Belmont and surrounding towns; we are encouraged by the rollout of the vaccine and we realize it will take time to vaccinate most in the community. We want to reopen safely and remain open once we do.
We appreciate your patience and we ask you to stay tuned to our website and Facebook page for news on when we will reopen to the public.
Belmont Board of Selectmen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.