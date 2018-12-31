To The Daily Sun,
Why I am running for selectman is a question that many have asked. People would say, “Everyone knows this is a thankless job.” They say this because they know the Gilmanton selectmen meetings have been a place of opposition, disagreement, and stress. Therefore, I agree, this is a valid question. What motivates a person to take on such a role?
The answer to this question is found in the way I have lived my life. First of all, I am a family man (married 25 years) with three kids who have succeeded in the Gilmanton and Gilford schools. This town has been good to our family, and I believe in giving back to our community. But this does not fully answer the question.
I owned and operated a land development and construction management business for ten years, and this too was good to my family and my clients, but I knew I wanted to contribute in a more significant way. In 2001, I started a nonprofit organization that worked to find solutions to address the pressing problems that kept people in extreme poverty. Our work included education, food security, clean water, and HIV/AIDS research. To be an effective organization, we needed strong collaboration and focus to contribute meaningfully, helping our global community out of poverty.
The skills gained in leading a nonprofit served me well as I entered into serving the needs of different kind of community called the church. When I took the role as a lead pastor of a large multi-site church in 2014, I had to understand how to listen to the needs of members and navigate competing interests and values in multiple departments. Trying to honor all people, staying humble, and respecting differing opinions, allowed me to find a way through some tough times, leading a community toward greater unity and health.
Gilmanton is divided, and when I see a community divided, I have seen what unresolved competing values do to a community. The community starts to lose heart, lose its community pride, and negative energy prevents the community from moving forward effectively. As I get older (47), I have learned to ask where I can make the most significant contribution with the time I have. I would like to contribute my time to provide leadership to the town of Gilmanton, using my experience and skills to help our community heal and lead us toward greater health.
I am running for selectman because I believe I can make a meaningful contribution, helping move beyond the conflict toward greater health and getting to the business of serving our town in such a way that all people will be proud to call Gilmanton their home.
I can be reached by email at markethanwarren@gmail.com.
Mark Warren
Gilmanton
