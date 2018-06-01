To The Daily Sun,
Good lord, where to begin?
Friday's letter by Connor Leggett shows that he, like so many gun control advocates has little or no knowledge of the subject he would lecture us on.
First, when Madison introduced the Second Amendment to the Constitution the Austrian army was issuing a 20 shot Ghiridoni rifle to their troops, they were familiar to Americans; Lewis and Clark took one on their expedition.
The issue of repeating arms at that time was one of expense, not technology.
He seems to think the 3/5ths compromise was some sort of mistake by the founders when the facts are that not all whites were allowed to vote. There was what was called the "property requirement" that required a voter to own, and pay taxes on £100 worth of taxable property (raised from £50 under British rule).
He claims that citizens armed with small arms cannot stand against military forces armed with tanks and planes despite the fact that the various Afghan resistance groups have been doing just that for nearly 40 years, not to mention every single other revolution of the last 100 years.
Regulate "automatic" weapons? We've only been doing that since the 1930s .
Why is it that these mindless liberal sheep think that with 20,000+ local, state, and federal laws not eliminating violence, one more law will make any difference?
I suppose we could ask the same question about the rest of their failed socialist philosophy.
Why don't we just ban murder? Oh yeah, we did. How's that working out
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
